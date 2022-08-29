Heartland Votes

Calloway County chase ends with overturned truck, damage to deputy’s car

Calloway County Sheriff's Department(Calloway County Sheriff's Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An attempt to stop a vehicle on Highway 641 ended with that truck overturning.

After identifying a vehicle wanted in Trigg County for questioning, a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop that vehicle.

The driver did not comply and led the deputy on a pursuit.

The pursuit entered Marshall County and then returned to Calloway County.

Spike strips were deployed.

The driver swerved to miss them, causing both him and the sheriff’s deputy to crash.

61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, Ky. was taken to Calloway County Hospital to be treated.

After being released, he was taken into custody at the Calloway County Jail and charged with 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police, Wanton Endangerment (3 counts), Assault 3rd to a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

