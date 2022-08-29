Heartland Votes

2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.(KLTV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.

Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.

Janson Strayhorn of Missouri was arrested on charges of trafficking in cont. substance - first degree and first offense, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess and possession of marijuana.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, deputies say a blue-colored Nissan car going westbound on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe at a high rate of speed.

They pulled the car over and found the driver, Ronnie Dance, did not have a valid license and had an arrest warrant out of North Carolina.

He was arrested and found to be in possession of a handgun. Deputies say he is a convicted felon and the serial number on the handgun had been scratched off.

They deployed K-9 Kony who alerted to the presence of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.

During a search, deputies found a quantity of cocaine, digital scales, about $677 in cash and other items related to drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking.

According to the sheriff’s department, the passenger, Janson Strayhorn, was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Bother were taken to the Ballard County Jail where they were lodged.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Whitener Street.
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks
One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside.
Part of north Spanish Street closed in Cape Girardeau after gas burner left on at business

Latest News

A local organization is hoping a community center will make a difference.
PORCH group focusing on enhancing south side of Cape Girardeau
The estimated duration of the closure is 3 hours.
Purchase Pkwy. southbound to close at 14mm in Graves Co. to remove crashed semi
Traffic is backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.
Traffic backed up after crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, August 28.
1 injured in Caruthersville shooting