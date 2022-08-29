2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.

Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.

Janson Strayhorn of Missouri was arrested on charges of trafficking in cont. substance - first degree and first offense, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess and possession of marijuana.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, deputies say a blue-colored Nissan car going westbound on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe at a high rate of speed.

They pulled the car over and found the driver, Ronnie Dance, did not have a valid license and had an arrest warrant out of North Carolina.

He was arrested and found to be in possession of a handgun. Deputies say he is a convicted felon and the serial number on the handgun had been scratched off.

They deployed K-9 Kony who alerted to the presence of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.

During a search, deputies found a quantity of cocaine, digital scales, about $677 in cash and other items related to drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking.

According to the sheriff’s department, the passenger, Janson Strayhorn, was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Bother were taken to the Ballard County Jail where they were lodged.

