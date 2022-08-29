Heartland Votes

17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Whitener Street.
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Traffic was backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside.
Part of north Spanish Street closed in Cape Girardeau after gas burner left on at business

Latest News

Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a...
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
LIVE: ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
There’s a new law on the books in Missouri banning sexually explicitly material from School...
New Missouri law makes it a crime for educators to have books with sexually explicit images in classrooms
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois.
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois