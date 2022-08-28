Heartland Votes

SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp recipients to use their EBT cards to shop at a farmer's market in Topsham, Maine.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been reported across the country, according to Down Detector.

The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.

This story is developing and will be updated.

