Part of north Spanish Street closed in Cape Girardeau after gas burner left on at business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department Closed part of north Spanish street between Themis and Independence just after noon on Sunday.

One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside.

Investigators determined that a gas burner had been left on inside the building.

Ameren was called to reopen the gas line.

