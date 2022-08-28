Heartland Votes

Part of north Spanish Street closed in Cape Girardeau after gas burner left on at business

One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside.
One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department Closed part of north Spanish street between Themis and Independence just after noon on Sunday.

One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside.

Investigators determined that a gas burner had been left on inside the building.

Ameren was called to reopen the gas line.

