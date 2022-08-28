Heartland Votes

Murray man arrested on charges of rape, sodomy

23-year-old Logan Haigh was arrested on charges of rape and sodomy.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Murray Police Department on charges of rape and sodomy.

In a statement, Murray Police said they have conducted an extensive investigation and obtained the warrant on Friday, August 26.

They served the warrant to Logan Haigh of Murray on Saturday.

He is charged with 1st degree Rape and 1st degree Sodomy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

