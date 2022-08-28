Heartland Votes

Heartland emergency response agencies team up to train for disasters

Once Sunday's practice exercise is completed, all participating agencies will receive feedback from a federal agent on any areas needing change or improvement.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Public safety departments around the Heartland gathered for a Moblie Communication Functional exercise this weekend.

More than 12 agencies came together to prepare and practice working together to provide reliable communications in case of a major disaster.

Cape Girardeau’s Battalion Chief, Brad Dillow, said exercises like these are essential when working with other agencies in the area.

“Any time we have an emergency, communications is kind of the backbone,” Dillow said. “Whenever we do a critique of an event, it seems we always put communications was something that we needed to improve on, we need to do better on it, it always comes to the top. So we’re out here today trying to work on those things and get ahead of it so that if we ever have a disaster, we’ve already flushed out the problems.”

Andrew Bohnert, Stoddard County Emergency management director, said he’s grateful to see opportunities like this locally.

Bohnert said it’s necessary to learn how to work with other counties and the services they offer so that emergency response agencies are prepared when an emergency comes.

“I really love seeing all of the different emergency response agencies come together for an event like this, it shows that we work together well, of course, before disaster as were here today,” Bohnert said. “But if disaster emergency strikes, we’re all ready to respond together and have some great teamwork and cooperation amongst each other.”

Once Sunday’s practice exercise is completed, all participating agencies will receive feedback from a federal agent on any areas needing change or improvement.

