First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re set to round out the weekend with another hot and humid day. The one real difference will be a slightly better chance of isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Otherwise we’ll have highs of about 90 to 94 with peak heat index numbers near 100. Isolated evening storms should decrease after sunset, leading to a warm and humid night. With a light south wind and high dew points, overnight temps will likely stay above 70°. Our best chances of needed rainfall will be Monday and Monday night as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. A period or two of thunderstorms is likely, although still likely to be scattered. A few strong storms look possible as well, with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

A few showers could try to redevelop early Tuesday as the cold front pushes south, but most of the remainder of the week will be warm and dry. Light northerly flow will keep it seasonably warm with highs in the 85 to 90 range, but overnights will be a bit more comfortable and cooler thanks to lower dew points. By next weekend we’ll be hot and more humid again, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms as moisture increases.

