First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Chance of thunderstorms to start the week then turning less humid....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A few thunderstorms Sunday evening should weaken after sunset,  but more active weather is still expected Monday afternoon and Monday night ahead of a weak cold front moving in from the northwest.   Note that SPC has now given much of the area a level 1/marginal risk of severe for Monday. Damaging wind gusts would be the greatest threat.  We could have one round of scattered storms in the afternoon/evening and then another round later Monday night ahead of the actual front.   Otherwise Monday will be very warm and humid with highs upper 80s north to low 90s south.

There looks to be a chance of a few more storms early Tuesday as the front pushes off to the southeast,  otherwise drier and noticeably less humid air will begin to blow in from the north.  Much of the work week will be dry and warm but with dew points in the 50s and 60s….so warm days but cooler nights.  By next weekend a weak upper ridge will be back over the region, resulting in more humid conditions and maybe an isolated afternoon storm.

