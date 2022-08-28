Heartland Votes

First Alert: Hot, humid with thunderstorms possible

Your First Alert morning forecast on 8/28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s going to be another hot and humid day with a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon.

Brian Alworth says we’ll have highs of 90-94 degrees with peak heat index numbers near 100.

Isolated evening storms should decrease after sunset, leading to a warm and humid night.

With a light south wind and high dew points, overnight temps will likely stay above 70 degrees.

Our best chance of rainfall will be Monday and Monday night as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. A period or two of thunderstorms is likely, although they are still likely to be scattered.

A few strong storms look possible as well, with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

A few showers could try to redevelop early on Tuesday, but most of the remainder of the week will be warm and dry. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the 85-90 degree range.

Overnights will be more comfortable and cooler thanks to lower dew points.

By next weekend, we’ll be hot and more humid with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

