Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions

Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair saw large crowds on Saturday,

Several vendors, sightseers, and rollercoaster riders all came together to have a fun time in the community.

Ted Moss houses a home for butterflies.

He said that his time is best spent talking about how to save the butterflies but does this with the intention of making people smile.

“People how happy they are when they actually get to interact with a butterfly,” Moss said. “That’s the best part for me.”

Kathy King volunteers with the Southern Illinois Democratic Women organization.

“Not everyone is really up on politics and knows who is even running so...this is a good time to meet and greet and put a face to who is actually running,” King said. “Be sure to get up and vote, if you’re not registered to vote, be sure to register.”

Safety precautions like using a bright yellow arm band with parent’s information are becoming popular at the state fair.

Illinois State Police Officer, Roger Goines said, “What we’re doing is handing out the kid’s bracelets...which is a phenominal idea because we’ve already had two sets of boys who has been lost and weve regrouped them with their parents or their gaurdians pretty quickly That is a great idea, anytime you’re coming to the fair and you have your kids running around, all the rides and stuff it’s easy to turn around and them be gone. So if they have that bracelet on they can come to any trooper here on the grounds and say hey im lost and they can get the number and make the reconneciton.”

