Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday.

The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.

Childers, a veteran nurse, Uber driver, mother, wife and community activist, didn’t live in East St. Louis. Her daughter, Erin, said she believes Childers was shot and killed while driving for Uber late Friday night into Saturday morning. Erin also said Childers’ last passenger drop-off location was not where police found her.

Neighbors on Gaty Avenue who didn’t want to go on camera but spoke to News 4 said they believe Childers was dumped on their street. It’s a story that’s shocking the Childers family and beyond after she spent the last 25 years on Cardinal Glennon Hospital’s Staff.

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital sent a statement to News 4 regarding Childers’ death.

“On behalf of the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon team, we are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a member of the SSM Health family. Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Another co-worker News 4 talked to said Childers was always hard-working, going above and beyond for other staff and especially patients. For now, Childers’ death remains a mystery surrounding an ongoing investigation.

News 4 reached out to Illinois State Police for additional information as well as confirmation from Uber about Childers’ employment and if she was driving this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.