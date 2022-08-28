Heartland Votes

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday.

The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.

Childers, a veteran nurse, Uber driver, mother, wife and community activist, didn’t live in East St. Louis. Her daughter, Erin, said she believes Childers was shot and killed while driving for Uber late Friday night into Saturday morning. Erin also said Childers’ last passenger drop-off location was not where police found her.

Neighbors on Gaty Avenue who didn’t want to go on camera but spoke to News 4 said they believe Childers was dumped on their street. It’s a story that’s shocking the Childers family and beyond after she spent the last 25 years on Cardinal Glennon Hospital’s Staff.

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital sent a statement to News 4 regarding Childers’ death.

“On behalf of the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon team, we are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a member of the SSM Health family. Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Another co-worker News 4 talked to said Childers was always hard-working, going above and beyond for other staff and especially patients. For now, Childers’ death remains a mystery surrounding an ongoing investigation.

News 4 reached out to Illinois State Police for additional information as well as confirmation from Uber about Childers’ employment and if she was driving this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Whitener Street.
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
Police were on the scene of an incident near Centenary Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
Heartland Football Friday 2022 Week 2
Heartland Football Friday 8/26
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

Latest News

One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside.
Part of north Spanish Street closed in Cape Girardeau after gas burner left on at business
23-year-old Logan Haigh was arrested on charges of rape and sodomy.
Murray man arrested on charges of rape, sodomy
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
KYTC: U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge inspection finished
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Whitener Street.
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
A three-story, abandoned apartment building in Carbondale collapsed as firefighters...
Burning apartment building collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss