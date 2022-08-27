PORCH Group Focusing on Enhancing South Side Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group called PORCH, People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, say the time to come together in south side cape is here...and local police agree.

Tameka Randle said, “Public safety was a concern for our community, and so what better thing to do than say hey Cape Police Department can you come in and kinda talk to us for a minute. Can’t do anything about what didn’t happen years or decades ago, but we’re here to see what we can do today. And to how we can advance and progress our community forward, so that’s kind of how we keep the focus how can we be positive, how can we progress how can we work together to bring our community forward. So if there’s things that need to change, let’s do it, let’s do it together. That’s what Lieutenant smith brought to us, very open very candid, and people felt comfortable asking questions they typically wouldn’t ask or express their concerns in a positive and constructive way, it was a very it was a great meeting. South Cape has been underserved and under represented for decades now, so our goal is to help revitalize that and public safety is important for our community as well as the city of Cape Girardeau.”

Lieutenant Smith spoke at the most recent meeting to help address community concerns.

Cpl. Ryan Droege with Cape Girardeau police said, “We always look to engage with our citizens we know we know we can’t do everything alone, just like citizens can’t do everything they wanna do alone. That’s why we all have to come together and find these ways and paths to move forward...so PORCH is a great organization we love working with them to help improve their community the best we can.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.