Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks.

Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the 2019 Sylvan Pontoon he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and Favian Estrada, 31, were ejected when the boat crashed.

Cortez was then hit by the boat causing fatal injuries.

According to the report, neither man was wearing a life jacket.

Troopers advise boaters to reduce their speed.

