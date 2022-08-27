First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’re set to round out the weekend with another hot and humid day Sunday, but storm chances should start to slowly increase by afternoon from west to east as an upper system begins to approach. A few very isolated showers this evening should dissipate after sunset, leading to a dry and fairly muggy night. Tomorrow will start out sunny, but becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs once again should make the low 90s, but with peak heat indices near 100. By afternoon a few widely scattered thunderstorms should be developing, with best chances west of the Mississippi River. The best chance of rain overall will be Monday into Monday night.

The area remains very dry, but rain chances with our upcoming system continue to underwhelm. None the less, a period or two of scattered thunderstorms look likely Monday and Monday night. Some models show the greatest coverage Monday night into Tuesday morning along the actual cold front. Behind the front, the remainder of next week looks dry and less humid with light northerly breezes. This should allow for cooler nights but daytimes will still be seasonably warm.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.