First Alert: Hot and humid final weekend of August

(KFVS) - It is shaping up to be a hot and humid final weekend of August, with official highs in the low 90s and peak heat indices around 100.

Once again today it will start out mainly clear, but by early afternoon cumulus will begin to build with isolated (but potentially potent) afternoon thunderstorms again possible.

A better chance of rain will develop late Sunday into Monday.

An upper trough and cold front will be moving through the area Monday into Tuesday.

The greatest chance of rain coverage will likely be Sunday night through Tuesday morning, but even here activity is likely to be scattered rather than general, so some areas may once again be missed.

It will remain humid ahead of the front on Monday, but humidity will begin to drop late Tuesday, and the remainder of the week will be much more comfortable as dew points drop into the 50s.

Dry and warm conditions are expected from Tuesday night through at least Saturday.

