Fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person dead, police investigating

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Whitener Street around 9:36...
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Cape Girardeau resulted in one person’s death on Friday night, August 26.

According to a release, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Whitener Street around 9:36 p.m. Friday for a report of gunfire.

A suspect was detained at the scene and released, pending further progress in the investigation.
Mackins was discovered by officers in a vehicle at the scene and was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center before his death.

Cpl. Ryan Droege says one suspect was detained at the scene and released pending further progress in the investigation.

