Burning apartment collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to a heavily involved apartment building fire on the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three story apartment building which was recently abandoned.

When crews arrived, the building was heavily involved, and it collapsed as they put out the fire.

The fire spread to a single-story house next to it.

The occupants there got out safely but the building was a total loss.

They are now receiving help from the Red Cross.

No reported injuries.

The fire was put out around 7:15 a.m.

The Carbondale Fire Department was helped on scene by the Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale Township Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Herrin Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Protection District, and Williamson County Fire Protection District.

They also received assistance from Jackson County Ambulance, Carbondale Police Department, Carbondale Public Works, Building and Neighborhood Services and Ameren Electric and Gas.

