TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer

Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted Friday morning that his wife has cancer

Lee and his wife Maria Lee found out that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately.

Gov. Lee said this was unexpected news and her prognosis is good and it is treatable.

“Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead,” Lee said.

