Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting

A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah.
A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah.(Source: MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah.

Anthony Copeland, 50, of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested on one count of first-degree assault.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Friday, August 26 for a report of a possible shooting or shots fired.

Deputies learned a male subject had been shot at the home and taken by family members to an area hospital.

They say the victim, a 33-year-old man, had a single gunshot wound and was later flown to an out-of-state hospital.

According to investigators, a domestic/family dispute occurred at the home before the shooting.

Deputies found and arrested Copeland at the scene. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

