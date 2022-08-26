Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.

Detectives and deputies interviewed students and parents throughout the day to gather evidence.

The sheriff’s office said deputies took a male juvenile student into custody at approximately 6:40 p.m.

A judge ordered the student be lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center until a court hearing can be held.

The sheriff’s office said before the student’s arrest and before authorities were notified, the juvenile was not a danger to the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.