Southern Illinois Made Expo returns in October

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annual Southern Illinois Made Expo is returning in October at The Pavilion in Marion.

The event showcasing products made in southern Illinois will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Businesses will be talking with customers and selling their one-of-a-kind products and scenic detitanations.

Participants include wineries, orchards, breweries and local manufacturers.

The expo was started in 2019, but the last two years were put on hold because of the pandemic.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler and the Southern Illinois Regional Chambers of Commerce/Shop SI are hosting the event in hopes to encourage business development, growth and opportunity throughout the region.

Business still have the opportunity to participate in the expo.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, September 14.

In order to participate, businesses must meet the following requirements:

Feature products produced in Southern Illinois or destinations available in southern Illinois

Willingness and capacity to sell and/or showcase companies/products/destinations to the general public at your booth during both days of the expo

Agree not to exhibit or promote any products/destinations not made in southern Illinois

Agree to all Exhibitor Rules and Regulations listed on simade.org

Here are some examples of the types of vendors organizers of the Southern Illinois Made Expo is particularly interested in showcasing:

Artisans & Craftspeople (i.e. Carpenters, Potters, Glass Artists, Painters, Jewelry Makers, etc.)

Food and Beverage Artisans (i.e. Distillers, Brewers, Cheese Makers, Sauce Makers, Ice Cream Makers, Chocolatiers, Bakers, etc.)

Farmers, Winemakers/Viticulturists, etc.

Manufacturers of products made in southern Illinois

Southern Illinois tourism destinations

To register or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.