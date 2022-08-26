Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. State leaders to hold groundbreaking for 1st phase of Houck Field project

The Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors voted to award a contract for construction on the first phase of the Houck Multiuse Complex.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State leaders will hold a groundbreaking for the start of the first phase of the Houck Multiuse Complex.

The public is invited to attend Tuesday, September 6 at 11:30 a.m.

It will be at Houck Field. In case of inclement weather, it will be held in Houck Field House.

The first phase of the project includes the south sideline and grandstand of Houck Field, as well as new seating, turf replacement, concession stands, restrooms, ADA access and associated HVAC, mechanical and other system work.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors awarded a $15,978,100 contract for the project on August 23.

