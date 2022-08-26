SIU receives $1.3M grant to continue McNair Scholars Program

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will receive five more years of funding for one of its grant programs.

According to a release from SIU, it received a $1.3 million federal grant for the Ronald McNair Post Baccalaureate Achievement Program, known on campus as the McNair Scholars Program.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Education’s TRIO outreach program.

Established at SIU in 2003, McNair scholars are typically first-generation college students from low-income families or groups that traditionally are underserved in higher education.

It serves about 29 participants each year.

According to Rhetta Seymour, director of the McNair Scholars Program, the most recent five-year funding cycle was for 2017-2022. The new grant will carry the program through 2027 at SIU, providing $272,364 annually.

Since receiving its first McNair grant 19 years ago, SIU has provided opportunities to 237 students. Those students have gone on to earn 119 master’s degrees and 17 doctoral degrees.

The program is named for the late Ronald E. McNair, a physicist and astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger.

