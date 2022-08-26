Heartland Votes

SIU football hosts 11th annual Saluki FanFest

Southern Illinois University hosted the 11th annual Saluki Fan Fest in Carbondale.
By Jess Todd
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thursday night SIU fans had a chance to interact with the 2022 Saluki football team at their 11th annual FanFest.

“I look forward to this night every year,” said Head Coach Nick Hill. “Everything starts to get you excited for the season. When you hit this night, you’re about a week away.”

SIU wrapped up training camp with a scrimmage over the weekend.

“This whole training camp was different as far as the feel and everyone getting adjusted to their new roles,” said senior linebacker Ma’Kel Calhoun. “I really like how our team adjusted to that.”

The players say its their chemistry that stands out most.

“We just allow everybody to be themselves,” said PJ Jules, a junior defensive back. “Every time we step on the field we’re one. Every time we’re in the locker room we’re one. Off the field we’re one.”

“The growth that we have together getting to know each other, you see it out here,” said quarterback Nic Baker. “We make a big play, we’re going to each other and slapping each other and all that stuff.”

Latest News

11th Annual Saluki Fan Fest at SIU
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/25
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 8/25
SEMO Punter Zach Haynes named First Team All-OVC