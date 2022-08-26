Heartland Votes

Priest’s record expunged after St. Louis sodomy case dropped

(Public Domain Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge has granted a request by a Roman Catholic priest to have a 2014 arrest expunged from his record after a statutory sodomy case was dropped in 2015.

Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser on Thursday found that the Rev. Xiu Hui “Joseph” Jiang’s record should be expunged. Jiang was arrested in April 2014 after a boy accused the priest of molestation at a St. Louis Catholic elementary school.

All charges against Jiang were later dropped. He sued the child’s mother and a victims group. The lawsuit was settled in 2017 and the mother and the group publicly apologized to Jiang.

Most Read

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10...
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for...
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of stealing copper from area farms and leading...
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) celebrates with teammate Nolan Gorman, left, after...
Arenado, O’Neill, Edman homer, Cards thump Cubs for DH split
Pride flag
Missouri high school asks teachers to remove gay pride flags
Missouri's recreational marijuana proposal expunges prior convictions
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S....
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair