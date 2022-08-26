Police investigating report of shots fired near church on N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police were on the scene of an incident near a church on N. Ellis Street.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the intersection of Bellevue and Ellis at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, August 26 for a report of shots fired.

Our crew on scene saw police collecting evidence in front of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Police say they found evidence of shots fired in the area. They are still investigating.

Currently, they say no victims have been reported to them.

North Ellis Street was closed while they collected evidence, but was reopened just before noon.

Police are on the scene of an incident near Centenary Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Noland Cook/KFVS)

Bellevue was also closed in front of the church.

There is also a daycare near where police were collecting evidence.

