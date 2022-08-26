Murray State’s Curris Center to be renovated

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced that it plans to make significant renovations and enhancements to the Curris Center.

According to MSU, as part of the university’s 2020–26 Capital Plan approved by the Board of Regents, this project is estimated at $5.5 million and will further modernize a facility that is used daily for student life, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities.

Plans for the Curris Center renovation project include:

Relocation of the Student Government Association (SGA)/Student Activities offices to a more accessible location on the second floor

A transformation of the first floor front entrance into a welcome center for prospective students and their families when visiting the university

The addition of a new Esports space for students

New flooring, paint, common-space furnishings, lighting and fixtures

Updated branding to all three levels of the building to feature the Racer Spirit of blue and gold

“Our plan is to bring the Racer Spirit back into the Curris Center with refreshed colors and finishes that will greet our students, families, and campus community each day,” said Jason Youngblood, director of facilities management. “This plan also includes having finishes that are easier to maintain that refreshed look for years to come.”

Estimated at $5.5 million, this project will further modernize a facility that is used daily for student life, prospective students and families, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities. (Murray State University)

Estimated at $5.5 million, this project will further modernize a facility that is used daily for student life, prospective students and families, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities. (Murray State University)

MSU says the preliminary planning for the project began in 2020 and included student groups as well as staff within the Curris Center, to provide feedback and input.

The Curris Center was built in 1981 to serve as the new student center on campus and was designed specifically as the central hub for students to gather, lounge, recreate and eat.

Among other resources and areas, the Curris Center houses the University Store, Office of Enrollment Management, campus dining and the Center for Student Involvement.

Estimated at $5.5 million, this project will further modernize a facility that is used daily for student life, prospective students and families, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities. (Murray State University)

“We are very excited about the major renovations for the Curris Center,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Our Board approved the recommended $5.5 million enhancement plan to one of the most important and constantly-used facilities on our campus. This work includes many improvements to benefit our students and the greater campus community.”



Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.