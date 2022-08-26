Man sentenced to 55 years in Pulaski Co. for predatory sexual assault of a child

PULASI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after being convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa Casper announced that Jared Wade Hinman Sr. has been sentenced to 55 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, and one count of Criminal Sexual Assault.

Hinman will also be placed on Mandatory Supervised Release for a period of 3 years to life after his sentence is complete.

According to a release, Hinman was convicted by a Pulaski County Jury after a four-day jury trial in May 2022.

The case was prosecuted by Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa Casper and Appellate Prosecutor Lorinda M. Lamken.

Hinman was arrested in April 2021 following an investigation by Illinois State Police with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

