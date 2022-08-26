Heartland Votes

At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10...
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for...
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of stealing copper from area farms and leading...
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.

Latest News

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge lane restriction removed, inspection to continue
A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah.
Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to a release, Hinman was convicted by a Pulaski County Jury after a four-day jury...
Man sentenced to 55 years in Pulaski Co. for predatory sexual assault of a child
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances