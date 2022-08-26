Kentucky State Police searching for Marshall Co. man wanted on felony charges

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently asking for help in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges.

KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is wanted for charges of Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.

On August 25, the Marshall County Circuit Court Judge issued an indictment warrant for Higginbotham in reference to the charges.

Jerry Higginbotham is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Higginbotham is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

You may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

