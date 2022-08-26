Isolated storms early this evening. Hot tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring a few isolated storms this evening. These storms will being to weaken around sunset. It will remain warm and muggy outside the storms for the footballs games across the Heartland. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. There will be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday looks to remain hot and humid as well with a slightly better chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 in a few areas.

