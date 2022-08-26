Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 24,297 new cases of COVID-19 over past week

(KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 24,297 new cases of COVID-19, including 82 deaths, on Friday, August 26.

That’s the latest since the last report on Aug. 19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 33 counties are now rated at “high community level” for COVID-19.

Those counties include: Adams, Boone, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Perry, Pike, Pope, Saline, Stephenson, Vermilion, Wabash, Washington, Whiteside, Williamson and Winnebago.

An additional 48 counties in the state are now rated at “medium community level.”

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,670,258 cases, including 34,677 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,310 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 158 patients were in the ICU and 59 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-date statewide case rate is 191 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

A total of 23,213,858 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 6,728 doses.

Since August 19, 47,094 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 77 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 54 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster, according to data from the CDC.

