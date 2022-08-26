Heartland Votes

Hot & Humid Friday

Slight chance of rain/storms today...
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmer start to the day with temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 60s. Very light isolated fog is possible, but visibility will be better than prior mornings earlier this week. Today will be mostly sunny with hot and slightly more humid weather conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon. During that time, we could experience a few showers or storms develop. Warmer temps in the upper 60s to low 70s stay round tonight with dry conditions.

The weekend is going to be toasty with highs in the lower 90s and humid. Better chances of storms arrive late Sunday and will continue through early next week. A cold front looks to move through mid-week that could bring back cooler weather.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10...
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for...
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. Metzger is...
Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/25
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/25
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 8/25
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 8/25
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 8/25
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 8/25
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 8/25
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 8/25