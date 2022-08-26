Hot & Humid Friday

Warmer start to the day with temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 60s. Very light isolated fog is possible, but visibility will be better than prior mornings earlier this week. Today will be mostly sunny with hot and slightly more humid weather conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon. During that time, we could experience a few showers or storms develop. Warmer temps in the upper 60s to low 70s stay round tonight with dry conditions.

The weekend is going to be toasty with highs in the lower 90s and humid. Better chances of storms arrive late Sunday and will continue through early next week. A cold front looks to move through mid-week that could bring back cooler weather.

-Lisa

