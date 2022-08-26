Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 8/26

Heartland Football Friday 2022 Week 2
Heartland Football Friday 2022 Week 2
By Todd Richards and Lucas Sellem
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s Week 2 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including this week’s Game of the Night; Murphysboro vs. Carbondale!

You can check how your team did using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for August 26:

Missouri (All games at 7 p.m.)
  • Crystal City vs. Chaffee
  • East Prairie vs. Charleston
  • Kennett vs. Hayti (Saturday)
  • Kelly vs. Doniphan
  • Portageville vs. Corning, Ark.
  • Caruthersville vs. Malden
  • Dexter vs. Scott City
  • Normandy vs. New Madrid County Central
  • Cape Central vs. St. Charles
  • Farmington vs. North County
  • Edwardsville vs. Jackson
  • Poplar Bluff vs. Park Hills Central
  • Hillsboro vs. Sikeston
  • St. Vincent vs. Marceline
  • Oakville vs. Perryville
  • Jefferson R7 vs. Fredericktown
  • Festus vs. Ste. Genevieve
  • Seckman vs. Valle Catholic
Illinois (All games at 7 p.m.)
  • Edwards County vs. Johnston City
  • Carmi vs. Hamilton County
  • CZR vs. Vienna
  • Benton vs. Carterville
  • Carlyle vs. Nashville
  • Chester vs. Du Quoin
  • Freeburg vs. Sparta
  • Harrisburg vs. East Alton-Wood River
  • Murphysboro vs. Carbondale (Game of the Week)
  • Pinckneyville vs. Red Bud
  • Taylorville vs. Mt. Vernon
  • West Frankfort vs. Anna-Jonesboro
  • Herrin vs. Marion (Saturday)
Kentucky (All games at 7 p.m.)
  • McCracken County vs. Bowling Green
  • Murray vs. Calloway County
  • Fulton County vs. Marshall County
  • Hopkinsville vs. Mayfield
  • Graves County vs. Paducah-Tilghman

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for updates on all the action tonight.

Send us your photos and videos from the game below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10...
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for...
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of stealing copper from area farms and leading...
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.

Latest News

The Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors voted to award a contract for construction on the...
Southeast Mo. State leaders to hold groundbreaking for 1st phase of Houck Field project
Heartland Football Friday preview 8/26
Heartland Football Friday preview 8/26
Southern Illinois University hosted the 11th annual Saluki Fan Fest in Carbondale.
SIU football hosts 11th annual Saluki FanFest
Southern Illinois University hosted the 11th annual Saluki Fan Fest in Carbondale.
11th Annual Saluki Fan Fest at SIU