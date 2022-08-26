Heartland Football Friday 8/26
(KFVS) - It’s Week 2 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!
We’ve got some great match-ups, including this week’s Game of the Night; Murphysboro vs. Carbondale!
Here are our HFF match-ups for August 26:
Missouri (All games at 7 p.m.)
- Crystal City vs. Chaffee
- East Prairie vs. Charleston
- Kennett vs. Hayti (Saturday)
- Kelly vs. Doniphan
- Portageville vs. Corning, Ark.
- Caruthersville vs. Malden
- Dexter vs. Scott City
- Normandy vs. New Madrid County Central
- Cape Central vs. St. Charles
- Farmington vs. North County
- Edwardsville vs. Jackson
- Poplar Bluff vs. Park Hills Central
- Hillsboro vs. Sikeston
- St. Vincent vs. Marceline
- Oakville vs. Perryville
- Jefferson R7 vs. Fredericktown
- Festus vs. Ste. Genevieve
- Seckman vs. Valle Catholic
Illinois (All games at 7 p.m.)
- Edwards County vs. Johnston City
- Carmi vs. Hamilton County
- CZR vs. Vienna
- Benton vs. Carterville
- Carlyle vs. Nashville
- Chester vs. Du Quoin
- Freeburg vs. Sparta
- Harrisburg vs. East Alton-Wood River
- Murphysboro vs. Carbondale (Game of the Week)
- Pinckneyville vs. Red Bud
- Taylorville vs. Mt. Vernon
- West Frankfort vs. Anna-Jonesboro
- Herrin vs. Marion (Saturday)
Kentucky (All games at 7 p.m.)
- McCracken County vs. Bowling Green
- Murray vs. Calloway County
- Fulton County vs. Marshall County
- Hopkinsville vs. Mayfield
- Graves County vs. Paducah-Tilghman
