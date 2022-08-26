Heartland Football Friday 8/26

(KFVS) - It’s Week 2 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including this week’s Game of the Night; Murphysboro vs. Carbondale!

Here are our HFF match-ups for August 26:

Missouri (All games at 7 p.m.)

Crystal City vs. Chaffee

East Prairie vs. Charleston

Kennett vs. Hayti (Saturday)

Kelly vs. Doniphan

Portageville vs. Corning, Ark.

Caruthersville vs. Malden

Dexter vs. Scott City

Normandy vs. New Madrid County Central

Cape Central vs. St. Charles

Farmington vs. North County

Edwardsville vs. Jackson

Poplar Bluff vs. Park Hills Central

Hillsboro vs. Sikeston

St. Vincent vs. Marceline

Oakville vs. Perryville

Jefferson R7 vs. Fredericktown

Festus vs. Ste. Genevieve

Seckman vs. Valle Catholic

Illinois (All games at 7 p.m.)

Edwards County vs. Johnston City

Carmi vs. Hamilton County

CZR vs. Vienna

Benton vs. Carterville

Carlyle vs. Nashville

Chester vs. Du Quoin

Freeburg vs. Sparta

Harrisburg vs. East Alton-Wood River

Murphysboro vs. Carbondale (Game of the Week)

Pinckneyville vs. Red Bud

Taylorville vs. Mt. Vernon

West Frankfort vs. Anna-Jonesboro

Herrin vs. Marion (Saturday)

Kentucky (All games at 7 p.m.)

McCracken County vs. Bowling Green

Murray vs. Calloway County

Fulton County vs. Marshall County

Hopkinsville vs. Mayfield

Graves County vs. Paducah-Tilghman

