Gov. Pritzker holds discussion with southern Illinois college students

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker made an early morning stop in Carterville to talk with college students in southern Illinois.

Pritzker held a roundtable discussion with students from John A. Logan College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Kaskaskia College and Shawnee Community College at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26.

The students and the governor talked about their access to college and its affordability.

John A. Logan College hosted the discussion.

