Gov. Pritzker holds discussion with southern Illinois college students
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker made an early morning stop in Carterville to talk with college students in southern Illinois.
Pritzker held a roundtable discussion with students from John A. Logan College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Kaskaskia College and Shawnee Community College at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
The students and the governor talked about their access to college and its affordability.
John A. Logan College hosted the discussion.
