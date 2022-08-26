Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker holds discussion with southern Illinois college students

John A. Logan College is located in Carterville, Ill. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker made an early morning stop in Carterville to talk with college students in southern Illinois.

Pritzker held a roundtable discussion with students from John A. Logan College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Kaskaskia College and Shawnee Community College at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26.

The students and the governor talked about their access to college and its affordability.

John A. Logan College hosted the discussion.

