First Alert: Hot & humid Friday

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/26
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Very light, isolated fog is possible this morning, but visibility will be better than the past few mornings this week.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

It will also be slightly more humid.

A few isolated showers or storms could develop this afternoon.

Tonight will be dry and warmer with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend is looking warmer and more humid with highs in the low 90s.

Storm chances arrive late Sunday and continue through early next week.

A cold front moving through the Heartland by mid-week could bring back cooler conditions.

