First Alert Friday Forecast

Seasonably hot and humid (and mostly dry) conditions will take us into the weekend, but rain and thunderstorm chances are expected to increase quickly from Sunday into early next week. In the short term, today and tomorrow will likely see a few isolated afternoon and early evening showers or storms pop up, but they area expected to be few and far between. Afternoon highs will again by close to 90, with dew points in the 65 to 70 range keeping it muggy. By Sunday southwest flow aloft will send more moisture our way, increasing the chance of rain and storms especially by afternoon and evening.

There has been some significant change to the pattern for next week….especially for later in the week. For Monday and Tuesday the weather continues to look humid and showery, with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. But overnight model runs are now pushing an upper trough and cold front through the region Tuesday evening, followed by a nice period of dry and less humid weather for the second half of next week, so stay tuned!

