Dougan Trust provides $4M for Southeast Mo. State scholarships, local charities

A trust will provide approximately $4 million benefitting local charities, including nearly $800,000 in support of two new scholarships at Southeast Missouri State University.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A trust will provide approximately $4 million benefitting local charities, including nearly $800,000 in support of two new scholarships at Southeast Missouri State University.

According to Southeast Missouri State University, the Alberta and Neil Dougan estate gifts helped establish the R. Neil Dougan & Dr. Alberta Macke Dougan Scholarship for Horticulture and the Dr. Alberta Macke Dougan & R. Neil Dougan Scholarship for History.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for these remarkable gifts to Southeast Missouri State University. Because of their generosity, the Dougans have forever forged their legacy in the lives of many, many students who otherwise may not have been able to complete their education,” said Dr. Trudy Lee, vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Additionally, several local charities will benefit from the Dougans’ recently announced legacy gifts, Lee said, including: Southeast Missouri Pets, Safe House for Women, the American Red Cross, Cape History Museum, Crown Hospice and the Missouri Veterans Home, all of Cape Girardeau; Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, Jackson History Center and Oliver House, all of Jackson, Missouri; and Zion United Methodist Church of Gordonville, Missouri. Other charities to receive gifts are Habitat for Humanity; the Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis; the Humane Society state office; Alzheimer’s research; the American Heart Association; and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She said the two newly created Southeast scholarships will be awarded for the first time next spring and will be effective with the 2023-2024 academic year.

