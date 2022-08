MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

What caused the fire is not clear.

