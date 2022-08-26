City leaders in Scott City talk plans to keep groceries in town

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A grocery store in southeast Missouri will soon be closing its doors for the last time.

It’s not clear when exactly Bob’s Foodliner will close for good, but city leaders are already looking at ways to keep groceries in town.

Scott City does have a Dollar General store, but administrator Dustin Whitworth said that when Bob’s Foodliner does close, the closest full grocery stores will be in Chaffee or Cape Girardeau.

Whitworth said he’s talked to the owner, and said the store could be closed by the end of this week.

That’s why city leaders have been in contact with various grocery store chains, like Food Giant, and Aldi to see what they can do to keep a grocery store in town.

Whitworth said he’s not sure how long the process will take, but they are willing to do everything they can.

The next meeting to discuss further grocery store plans is set for September 15 at the city council meeting.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.