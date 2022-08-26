Heartland Votes

City leaders in Scott City talk plans to keep groceries in town

A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A grocery store in southeast Missouri will soon be closing its doors for the last time.

It’s not clear when exactly Bob’s Foodliner will close for good, but city leaders are already looking at ways to keep groceries in town.

Scott City does have a Dollar General store, but administrator Dustin Whitworth said that when Bob’s Foodliner does close, the closest full grocery stores will be in Chaffee or Cape Girardeau.

Whitworth said he’s talked to the owner, and said the store could be closed by the end of this week.

That’s why city leaders have been in contact with various grocery store chains, like Food Giant, and Aldi to see what they can do to keep a grocery store in town.

Whitworth said he’s not sure how long the process will take, but they are willing to do everything they can.

The next meeting to discuss further grocery store plans is set for September 15 at the city council meeting.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10...
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for...
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of stealing copper from area farms and leading...
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.

Latest News

Southern Illinois Made Expo set to return to in person this Fall.
Southern Illinois Made Expo returns in October
The program is named for the late Ronald E. McNair, a physicist and astronaut who died in the...
SIU receives $1.3M grant to continue McNair Scholars Program
John A. Logan College is located in Carterville, Ill. (Source: KFVS)
Gov. Pritzker holds discussion with southern Illinois college students
Tyrese L. Huff, 20 of Cape Girardeau, was found guilty of statutory rape in the first degree...
Cape Girardeau man fount guilty of 1st degree rape