Heartland Votes

Chainsaw artist to sculpt Big Muddy Monster at Du Quoin State Fair

Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall, pinewood tribute to the Big Muddy Monster over the next...
Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall, pinewood tribute to the Big Muddy Monster over the next two weekends at the Du Quoin State Fair.(Black Diamond Family of Businesses)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A chainsaw artist will sculpt a Big Muddy Monster at the fair.

According to a release from the Black Diamond Family of Businesses, Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall, pinewood tribute to the yeti-like creature over the next two weekends at the Du Quoin State Fair.

It was commissioned by the Black Diamond Family and you can watch the process at Oasis Outdoors’ site at the fairgrounds.

The release states the legend of the Big Muddy Monster began with several public sightings in Murphysboro in the 1970s.

The town still embraces the creature’s myth, and Black Diamond will donate the sculpture to the City of Murphysboro once completed.

