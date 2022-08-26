Cape Girardeau man fount guilty of 1st degree rape

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty on two sexual abuse charges on Wednesday, August 24.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury found 20-year-old Tyrese L. Huff guilty of felony statutory rape in the first degree and felony statutory sodomy in the first degree for acts on June 4, 2021 in Cape Girardeau.

The jury deliberated for five hours.

Huff is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, October 3.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.