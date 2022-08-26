Agencies to practice major disaster communication at Sportsplex this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area agencies will practice major disaster communication this weekend at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex.

According to the city, the Cape Girardeau Public Safety Department and Missouri Department of Public Safety are hosting a Mobile Communications Functional Exercise to prepare and set up communications and for agencies to practice working together to provide communications during a major disaster.

Participants include numerous county emergency management agencies, military units, FirstNet, AT&T, MoSWIN, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and more.

According to the city, a federal agent will run the exercise, evaluate the participants and provide feedback for areas of change and improvement.

The agencies will set up state-funded equipment on Friday, August 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

The exercise will run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

