Heartland Votes

Agencies to practice major disaster communication at Sportsplex this weekend

According to the city, a federal agent will run the exercise, evaluate the participants and...
According to the city, a federal agent will run the exercise, evaluate the participants and provide feedback for areas of change and improvement.(City of Cape Girardeau)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area agencies will practice major disaster communication this weekend at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex.

According to the city, the Cape Girardeau Public Safety Department and Missouri Department of Public Safety are hosting a Mobile Communications Functional Exercise to prepare and set up communications and for agencies to practice working together to provide communications during a major disaster.

Participants include numerous county emergency management agencies, military units, FirstNet, AT&T, MoSWIN, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and more.

According to the city, a federal agent will run the exercise, evaluate the participants and provide feedback for areas of change and improvement.

The agencies will set up state-funded equipment on Friday, August 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

The exercise will run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10...
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for...
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of stealing copper from area farms and leading...
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.

Latest News

The Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors voted to award a contract for construction on the...
Southeast Mo. State leaders to hold groundbreaking for 1st phase of Houck Field project
There were reports of shots fired outside of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape...
Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge lane restriction removed, inspection to continue
A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah.
Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting