60th Annual Banana Festival in Sept.

The 60th Annual Banana Festival will be September 9-17 in Fulton, Kentucky.

Some events will include a beauty pageant, a bake-off, scavenger hunt, banana eating contest, parade and a 1-ton banana pudding.

You can see the full list of events here.

According to the festival’s website, Fulton in the 1880s was home to a large railroad facility and had the only ice house on the route north to Chicago.

They said the United Fruit Co., now Chiquita, began shipping bananas from South America by ship to New Orleans. They were then loaded onto railcars on top of 162-pound blocks of ice for the trip.

The bananas were re-iced with blocks from the Fulton Ice Plant, now closed.

According to the website, at one time, more than 70 percent of the bananas consumed in the United States passed through Fulton. It became known as “The Banana Capital of the World.”

