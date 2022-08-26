Heartland Votes

4 arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting

Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting that police say endangered a woman and her two-year-old child.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting that police say endangered a woman and her two-year-old child.

Jamaal Jackson, Jr., 18, of Caruthersville, was arrested for unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of a illegal weapon, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon - subsection 9 and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

Matthew Rodgers, 18, of Caruthersville, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jaqauarius West, of Caruthersville, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say a juvenile was also arrested in connection with the incident.

On August 23, Caruthersville police responded to the area of Easthaven Apartments for a report of shots fired.

They learned two vehicles had been shot, and that a woman and her two-year-old child were in one of the vehicles when it was struck by gunfire. They said no injuries were reported.

While reviewing camera footage from the area, police say they saw something thrown over a fence behind the apartments.

Police say they found a backpack that was tossed over the fence by a suspect. Inside, they say they found a weapon with an item in the back that has the potential to make the firearm fully automatic. According to police, they’re awaiting formal expert analysis to confirm.

Also inside the backpack, police say they found several “identity documents” belonging to a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10...
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for...
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of stealing copper from area farms and leading...
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.

Latest News

A bank robbery suspect is in custody, accused of robbing banks in southern Illinois and Kentucky.
Ark. man in custody, accused of robbing Murphysboro bank and Ky. bank
The Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors voted to award a contract for construction on the...
Southeast Mo. State leaders to hold groundbreaking for 1st phase of Houck Field project
There were reports of shots fired outside of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape...
Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church
Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting that police say endangered a woman and...
Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting