Woman helps save sergeant’s life with EpiPen after he was stung by bees, police say

A Cleveland mother, Tomika Johnson, is being credited with saving the life of a sergeant after...
A Cleveland mother, Tomika Johnson, is being credited with saving the life of a sergeant after he suffered an allergic reaction from bee stings.(Cleveland Police Fourth District)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland police are thanking a woman who helped save a sergeant’s life at a community event last weekend.

The Cleveland Police Fourth District said it was part of a back-to-school event on Aug. 20, where Sgt. Ray O’Connor was playing football with kids.

WOIO reports that O’Connor then told his partner, Officer Brooklyn Barnes, that he had been stung by two bees and was deathly allergic to them. O’Connor also said he didn’t bring his EpiPen.

According to police, within minutes, O’Connor fell to the ground and became unconscious. Barnes and another officer carried O’Connor to a nearby police cruiser and started rendering first aid.

Authorities said Tomika Johnson, a Cleveland resident, saw what was happening and ran home to grab her 10-year-old son’s EpiPen.

Barnes quickly took the EpiPen and administered it to O’Connor before transporting him to the nearest hospital.

Medical staff at the St. Vincent Hospital said the EpiPen and quick response by everyone saved the sergeant’s life.

On Wednesday, O’Connor got to thank Johnson for helping save his life. Police said they learned about her son’s 10th birthday this week and brought them birthday gifts along with a $100 gift card.

The law enforcement agency said Johnson and her son would be recognized at Cleveland’s Fourth District Awards Ceremony on Oct. 6 in receiving the city’s Citizen Award for their actions that day.

