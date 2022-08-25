Heartland Votes

Williamson Co. to receive one of ten statewide grants announced by IDNR

(WKYT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced 10 grants totaling $500,000 for land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC).

Among the grant recipients was Williamson County, which is set to receive a grant of $69,344.79.

The grant will be used to purchase equipment, supplies and enlist contractual assistance to support volunteer teams in invasive control, prescribed fire, seed dispersal and rare species stewardship at Grisley Woods Land and Water Reserve in Williamson Co., as well as some other locations.

Funding for the program is derived from a portion of the Illinois Natural Areas Acquisition Fund.

More information about the Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship Grant Program can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website.

