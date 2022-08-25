St. Francois Co. man committed to rehabilitation, treatment center as sexually violent predator

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was committed as a sexually violent predator following a three-day trial.

According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Jason Cook was committed to the state’s Sexual Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services center.

On Wednesday, August 24, a St. Francois County jury committed Cook as an sexually violent predator following a three-day trial.

According to the attorney general’s office, Cook admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact and committing sex offenses in at least two states before he turned 18 and moved to Missouri.

Once in Missouri, Cook committed a sex offense against a seven-year-old and received a six-year prison sentence.

While in prison, Cook committed three sexual assaults against three different prisoners. He was sentenced to additional prison time for one of the assaults.

While incarcerated, the attorney general’s office said Cook failed to complete sex offender treatment on two separate occasions.

“My highest priority as Attorney General will always be to protect Missourians,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in the release. “Keeping a sexually violent predator off of the street until he receives proper treatment and is no longer a threat to society is an important part of my duties as Attorney General.”

The case was tried by General Counsel Jay Atkins and Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin. It was investigated by Missouri’s Sexually Violent Predator Commitment unit.

The release states the Sexually Violent Predator unit “seeks the civil commitment of sexual predators who suffer from a mental abnormality making them more likely than not to commit predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure treatment facility.”

