Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign.

The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the US.

SEMO Food Bank’s plans for the month include:

Proclamations of Hunger Action Month by communities, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

A coloring contest for local students to share their favorite foods; winners will be chosen by Facebook likes and will receive a prize.

Encouraging businesses and individuals to Go Orange, the color of hunger awareness, on Sept. 23, which is Hunger Action Day. Wear orange and share your photos on social media with #semofoodbank and #hungeractionmonth.

Help More, Feed More open volunteer opportunities from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21.

According to SEMO, in 2021, 33 percent of households visiting food pantries in our area had to choose between paying for food and utilities, and 28 percent had to choose between paying for food and medicine/ medical care.

September will mark the 15th year of Feeding America, with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including SEMO Food Bank and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs.

“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Instead, it becomes a different type of choice – an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help increase food access for all people, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

Hunger Action Month will kick off with a mobile food distribution at the food bank on Sept. 1.

The distribution is sponsored by Anthem, which will have staff available to provide information about their services and have some giveaways.

The distribution will be 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sept. 1 at the food bank’s Sikeston distribution center, 600 State Highway H, and is open to anyone in the food bank’s 16 county service area in need of food.

There will be a limit of two families served per vehicle.

“We know many of the people we serve face difficult choices every month. Imagine having to decide whether to pay your rent or buy food or if you should get groceries or your medication,” said Joey Keys, CEO of SEMO Food Bank. “Over the summer, the food bank served an additional 1,000 families each month as inflation took a toll on people who already were barely making ends meet each month. We hope Hunger Action Month will remind people that hunger is a very real issue in southeast Missouri, and that they can help, whether it’s through donating, volunteering or advocating.”

